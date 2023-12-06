Dec 06, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Megan Christine Alexander - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Awesome. Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Morgan Stanley 2023 Global Consumer and Retail Conference. I'm Megan Alexander, the leisure products and services analyst here at Morgan Stanley. I'm really excited to be joined here today with Mattel, the company's CEO, Ynon Kreiz; and CFO, Anthony DiSilvestro.



I don't think Mattel needs an introduction after the success of the Barbie movie this year, but they're a global toy manufacturer, owner of IP including several brands, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, to name a few.



Just a quick disclaimer before we start. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP