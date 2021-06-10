Jun 10, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Stephen Calder Byrd - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Head of North American Research for the Power & Utilities and Clean Energy



Nice discussion at our Sustainable Futures Conference. We're thrilled to be have hosting Maxeon Solar today. I'm Stephen Byrd. I cover clean energy and utilities here at Morgan Stanley.



On the Morgan Stanley side, I'm joined by David Arcaro. Dave is Executive Director, focusing also on clean energy and utilities. And again, we're thrilled to have Maxeon Solar team with us.



Let me just go through a couple of housekeeping items, and then we'll get right into the context here. So first, if any would like to ask any questions, feel free to e-mail myself or Dave. And also feel free to use the online portal where you're likely watching this entire discussion. There could be a lot where you can submit the questions that you may have. We will sort of watch that quite frequently and make sure we get to any questions you have.



Secondly, I have a brief disclosure, which I'll read and then we'll start talking with Jeff and Peter. So first, for impor