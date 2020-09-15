Q2 2021 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Ken Dennard. Thank you, Mr. Dennard. You may begin.



Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. Your hosts are Rob Capps, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Guy Malden, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Marine Systems.



Before I turn the call over to management, I have the normal housekeeping details to run through. If you like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com, or you can listen via recorded instant replay until September 22. And information on how to ac