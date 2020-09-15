Sep 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Ken Dennard. Thank you, Mr. Dennard. You may begin.
Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. Your hosts are Rob Capps, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Guy Malden, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Marine Systems.
Before I turn the call over to management, I have the normal housekeeping details to run through. If you like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com, or you can listen via recorded instant replay until September 22. And information on how to ac
Q2 2021 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 15, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...