Jun 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ken Dennard. Thank you, Ken. You may now begin.
Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today.
With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Rob, I have a normal housekeeping details to run through.
If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast, going to the company's Investor Relations section and at mind-technology.com or via telephonic recorded instant replay until June 16. And information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release.
Infor
Q1 2023 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...