Q3 2023 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ken Dennard. Thank you. You may begin.



Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Rob, I've got a few housekeeping items to cover. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com or via recorded instant replay telephonically until December 21. Information on how to access the replay features was provided in yesterday's earnings release.



Infor