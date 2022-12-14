Dec 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ken Dennard. Thank you. You may begin.
Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Rob, I've got a few housekeeping items to cover. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com or via recorded instant replay telephonically until December 21. Information on how to access the replay features was provided in yesterday's earnings release.
Infor
Q3 2023 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...