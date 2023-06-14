Q1 2024 Mind Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the MIND Technology First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Ken Dennard. Mr. Dennard, you may begin.



Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the MIND Technology fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate all of you joining us today. With me are Rob Capps, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Cox, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Rob, I have a few items to cover. If you'd like to listen to a replay of today's call, it will be available for 90 days via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at mind-technology.com or you can listen via recorded instant replay by phone until June 21. Information on how access to replay features was provided in yesterday's earnings release. Also information reported on this call spea