Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Ian Clements - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO



Thanks very much, indeed, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Mirum's Inaugural Investor Relations Day. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Ian Clements, CFO at Mirum. I'm super excited to be here today and glad that you could all join us to be part of what I believe promises to be a great event.



Before starting, I would like to remind everybody that we will be making forward-looking statements today. So investors should read the risk factors set forth in Mirum's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. So I do encourage you to visit the SEC website to see our latest filings.



Before turning to