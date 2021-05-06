May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call. My name is Rees, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Ian Clements. Ian, you may begin.
Please standby as we are experiencing technical difficulties. Again, please stand by one moment, please.
Ian Clements - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO
Hello, Rees, can you hear us now?
Operator
Hello. Yes, I can. My apologies for the technical error.
Ian Clements - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Rees. I'll take you from the top. Apologies, everyone, for the technical snap through there. So thanks for joining us. As I mentioned, we -- I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Chris Peetz, our Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich.
Earlier this afternoon, Mirum issued a news release announcing company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website.<
Q1 2021 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...