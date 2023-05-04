Q1 2023 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Profile Business Update. My name is Glenn, and I will be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Andrew McKibben to begin. Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew McKibben - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of IR and Finance



Thanks, Glenn, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Mirum Pharmaceuticals' First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Chris Peetz; our Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich, and our Head of Research and Development, Pam Vig. Earlier today, Mirum issued a news release announcing the company's results for the first quarter of 2023. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website. Full details and updates from the quarter can be found in our news release and 10-Q issued today.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we will be making