Q2 2023 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining. I would like to welcome you all to the Mirum Pharmaceuticals Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and provide business update. My name is Brika, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew McKibben, VP, Investor Relations and Finance. So Andrew, please go ahead.



Andrew McKibben - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - VP of IR and Finance



Thanks, Brika, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Mirum Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Chris Peetz; our Chief Operating Officer, Peter Radovich, and our Head of Research and Development, Pam Vig. Earlier today, Mirum issued a news release announcing the company's results for the second quarter of 2023. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website. Full details and updates from the quarter can be found in our news release.



Before we begin, I'd like to remin