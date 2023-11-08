Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc at UBS BioPharma Conference Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Eliana Rachel Merle - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



All right. I think we're going to get started. We're running a minute or 2 behind. I'm Ellie Merle, one of the biotech analysts here at UBS. Very happy to have Mirum Pharma here with us at the UBS Biopharma Conference in Miami.



Joining us from Mirum is Eric Bjerkholt, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew McKibben, VP, Investor Relations and Finance. Guys, thanks so much for joining us. Maybe just to kick it off, you guys have a pretty wide portfolio in most commercial and clinical programs. Can you give us an overview of your pipeline and what you see as the key milestones over the next year?



Eric H. Bjerkholt - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO



Absolutely. And Ellie, thanks for having us. It's really fun to be here. And before I start answering the questions, let me say, both Andrew and I will be making forward-looking statements. So please refer to our SEC filings.



So we are building a leading company in rare diseases. Currently, we have 3 approved products for liver diseas