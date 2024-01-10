Jan 10, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT

Jess Fye JPMorgan-Analyst



Great, good morning, everyone. Welcome. I'm Jess Fye, senior biotech analyst at JPMorgan. And we're continuing the 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference today with Mirum.



I'm joined on stage by the company's CEO, Chris Peetz. He's going to give a presentation on the business and then we're going to go into Q&A. If you want to ask a question in the room, you can raise your hands, and we'll bring you a microphone or you can submit them via the portal. So with that, let me pass over to Chris.



Chris Peetz Mirum Pharmaceuticals - Inc. - President & CEO



Thanks, Jess, and thanks for hosting us here today. Really excited to give you an update on Mirum, and introduction for those not familiar. And quick note that we'll be making forward-looking statements in the presentation, so I refer you to our SEC filings for a more complete disclosure of risk factors.



Mirum is a commercial rare disease company with a leading position in pediatric hepatology, took dramatic steps forward in building out both the operating scale a