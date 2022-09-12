Sep 12, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co. - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and good afternoon and welcome back to the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment hybrid conference. My name is Patrick Trucchio. I'm a Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, Joseph Oliveto, CEO of Milestone Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of innovative cardiovascular treatments. With that, I hand over to Joseph.



Joseph Oliveto - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CEO



Thank you so much, Patrick. I want to thank all the colleagues at H.C. Wainwright for inviting us today. And of course, thank you in the room and those listening online to the Milestone story. We will be making forward-looking statements. So, I'll direct you to our SEC filings for a full listing by risk factors.



So, just by way of overview, as Patrick had mentioned, Milestone is a Phase 3 cardiovascular company. We're focused on two particular types of tech, [cardial] SVTs for both of them. PSVT is our lead program, and we