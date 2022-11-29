Nov 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT
Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler Companies - Analyst
My name is Ted Tenthoff. I'm a senior biotech analyst at Piper Sandler. Thank you for joining us for our next presenting company, Milestone. Before we begin, I am required to point out certain disclosures regarding the relationship between Piper and Milestone that are located at the back of the room and also at the registration desk.
So Milestone is developing intranasal etripamil for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, or PSVT for short. Company recently reported positive Phase 3 RAPID data and is preparing to file an NDA for etripamil for PSVT in the middle of next year.
Here with us today is President and CEO, Joe Oliveto -- Joe, so good to see you -- and also Lorenz Muller, who's the Chief Commercial Officer. So guys, let's jump right into this. Perhaps you can start off by explaining PSVT. What is it? What do patients experience?
Joe Oliveto - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. - President & CEO
Thanks, Ted. And I want to thank the colleagues at Piper for inviting us an
