Q3 2019 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mitek Systems Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, MKR Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd Kehrli - Mitek Systems, Inc. - Investor Contacts



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Jeff Davison.



Before I turn the call over to Max and Jeff, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, Mitek issued a press release announcing its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I'd like to remind everyone, on today's call, management will discuss certain factors that are likely to influence the business going forwa