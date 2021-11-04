Q4 2021 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Todd Kehrli - Mitek Systems, Inc. - Investor Contacts



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's Fourth Quarter and Full Year fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Frank Teruel.



Before I turn the call over to Max and Frank, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, Mitek issued a Press Release announcing its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss certain