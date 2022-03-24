Mitek Systems Inc Acquires Hooyu Ltd M&A Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Mitek Systems Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, MKR Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd Kehrli - Mitek Systems, Inc. - Investor Contacts



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Mitek's conference call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Frank Teruel. Before I turn the call over to Max and Frank, I'd like to cover a few quick items. .



Yesterday, after the close, Mitek issued a press release announcing its acquisition of HooYu. That release, along with supporting materials, including a slide presentation are available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss certain factors that are likely to influence the business going forward. Any factors discu