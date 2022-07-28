Q3 2022 Mitek Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Mitek System's Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mitek's Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me on today's call are Mitek's CEO, Max Carnecchia; and CFO, Frank Teruel.



Before I turn the call over to Max and Frank, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, Mitek issued a press release announcing its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. That release is available on the company's website at miteksystems.com. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss certain factors that are likel