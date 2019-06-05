Jun 05, 2019 / 06:25PM GMT
Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
Okay. Well, maybe let's get started with this. So today we have MKS Industry with us. MKS is probably not a household industrial company, and many of you may remember them as a component supplier for the semi capital -- semiconductor capital equipment supply chain. But over the past few years, MKS has broadened the end markets, anseen a dropoff, but d non-semiconductor markets account for roughly half of the revenue today. Today we are very pleased to have MKS President and COO, John Lee, with us. Welcome, John.
John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President & COO
Thank you, Sidney.
Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
John is going to give us -- start off with a few slides, and then we'll get into Q&A. And I'll hand it over to John.
John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President & COO
Okay. Thanks, Sidney. So a slide deck is inc
MKS Instruments Inc at Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit Transcript
