Aug 12, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Weston David Twigg - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
All right. Let's go ahead and get started. We have MKSI, and we have John Lee, the President and COO. We're going to start with a brief presentation, and then after that, we'll get into Q&A.
John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President & COO
Yes. Good. Thanks, Wes. So a couple of slides just to kind of bring everybody up to speed. Some of you are familiar with our story. Some of you are not. So this is in one page a bunch of numbers about MKS. Founded in 1961. As of the end of 2018, we're about 5,000 people, $2.1 billion in 2018 revenue. And you can see the R&D investment and the engineers and the patents. Operating around the world in over 60 different countries.
In February, we actually acquired ESI, so a couple updates. Number of people went up. Pro forma revenue in 2018 went up to $2.5 billion. And then, of course, R&D was -- increased from $133 million to $170 million, 750 engineers and scientists moving up to 900 and then pa
MKS Instruments Inc at KeyBanc Capital Markets Tech Leadership Forum Transcript
Aug 12, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...