Aug 12, 2019

Weston David Twigg - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Let's go ahead and get started. We have MKSI, and we have John Lee, the President and COO. We're going to start with a brief presentation, and then after that, we'll get into Q&A.



John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President & COO



Yes. Good. Thanks, Wes. So a couple of slides just to kind of bring everybody up to speed. Some of you are familiar with our story. Some of you are not. So this is in one page a bunch of numbers about MKS. Founded in 1961. As of the end of 2018, we're about 5,000 people, $2.1 billion in 2018 revenue. And you can see the R&D investment and the engineers and the patents. Operating around the world in over 60 different countries.



In February, we actually acquired ESI, so a couple updates. Number of people went up. Pro forma revenue in 2018 went up to $2.5 billion. And then, of course, R&D was -- increased from $133 million to $170 million, 750 engineers and scientists moving up to 900 and then pa