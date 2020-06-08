Jun 08, 2020 / 12:40PM GMT

J. Ho - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD of Technology Sector



Thank you, everyone, and good morning. This is Patrick Ho from Stifel. I cover the semiconductor capital equipment and other applied technologies sectors in the technology space.



Up next on our agenda is MKS Instruments (inaudible). They are one of my preferred names. This is a company that participates in the semiconductor side of things on the subsystems and optics ends, but has also evolved over the last several years to go into new markets like lasers and other photonic solutions in many different other marketplaces. We have the executive management team here from MKS Instruments here today, including CEO and President, John Lee. I'll let John first give a couple-of-minute introduction on MKS Instruments as a company. And then we'll start our Q&A for the fireside chat session. So John, with that, I'll toss it over to you.



John T. C. Lee - MKS Instruments, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, thanks, Patrick, and I hope everybody is safe. MKS ha