Q2 2020 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. I'm David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I am joined this morning by John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after market close, we released our financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which are posted to our website, www.mksinst.com. As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in yesterday's press release and in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly repor