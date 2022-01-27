Q4 2021 MKS Instruments Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MKS Instruments Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, David Ryzhik.



David Ryzhik - MKS Instruments, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. I am David Ryzhik, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by John Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday after market close, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, which are posted to our website, mksinst.com.



As a reminder, various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for MKS comprise forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in yesterday's press release and in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the company.



These state