Q4 2022 MarketWise Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MarketWise fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Jonathan Shanfield, Vice President of Investor Relations at MarketWise. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan Shanfield - MarketWise, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss MarketWise's full year and fourth quarter financial results. With me on the call today we have Amber Mason, our Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Park, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Lee Harris, our Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis.



During the course of today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our guidance and future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects, business strategies and plans, and our ability to attract and retain subscribers.



These forward-looking statemen