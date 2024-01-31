Q4 2023 Marketaxess Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the MarketAxess Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. For the call, Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will provide you with a strategic update on the company. Rich Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, will update you on how we executed this quarter and then I will review the financial results for the quarter.



Before I turn the call over to Chris Concannon, let me remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the company's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain. The company's actual results