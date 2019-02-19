Feb 19, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Huang, Director of Investor Relations of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. Please go ahead.



Richard Huang - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Director of IR



Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. On the call today are Lawrence Ho; Geoff Davis; and our Property Presidents in Macau and Manila.



Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of federal securities law. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results.



Also I would like to highlight that all of the financials mentioned in the prepared remarks are denominated in U.S. dollars.



With that, I'll now turn the call over to Lawrence.



Lawrence H