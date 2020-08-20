Aug 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Huang, Director of Investor Relations of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. Please go ahead, sir.



Richard Huang - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today for our second quarter 2020 earnings call. On the call today are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler and our property presidents in Macau and Manila.



Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of federal securities law. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results.



I'll now turn the call over to Lawrence.



Lawrence Ho - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Founder, Chairman & CEO

