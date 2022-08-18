Aug 18, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Jeanny Kim, Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.



Jeanny Kim - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Senior VP & Group Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today for our second quarter 2022 earnings call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler; and our Property Presidents in Macau, Manila, and Cyprus.



Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results. In addition, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the ear