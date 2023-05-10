May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Jeanny Kim, Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. Please go ahead.



Jeanny Kim - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - Senior VP & Group Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today for our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler and our Property Presidents in Macau, Manila and Cyprus.



Before we get started, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of federal securities law. Our actual results could differ from our anticipated results. In addition, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included i