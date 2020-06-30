Jun 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Herman Miller's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Kevin Veltman, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer.
Kevin J. Veltman - Herman Miller, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Good morning, everyone. Joining me today on our fourth quarter earnings call are Andi Owen, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stutz, our Chief Financial Officer. We have posted today's press release on our Investor Relations website at hermanmiller.com.
Some of the figures that we'll cover today are presented on a non-GAAP basis. We have reconciled the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts in a supplemental file that can also be accessed on the website.
Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements. For information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnin
Q4 2020 Herman Miller Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...