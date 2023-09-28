Sep 28, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT
Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst
So I promise this session will be quite interesting. This is a panel and it really should be two separate sessions because there's a lot to talk about for these two companies. So this is a panel that is meant to -- I'll call it -- illustrate emerging and I think quite interesting therapeutic candidates to treat mental health disorders.
So these are two companies that are emerging that will have data by the end of this year that will enable a path forward, perhaps even registrational studies. So that's why we're having this panel. They are two companies that I actually cover. Cybin is a company that has a couple of candidates that will read out by the end of this year.
And with us today is Doug Drysdale, the company's CEO; as well as George Tziras, the CEO of a company called Small Pharma. And the reason they're together is because they're merging and expanding their pipeline. And then the other company's called MindMed, and we have the pleasure -- I have the pleasure -- of introducing Dr. Dan Karlin, the company's Chief Medical Officer, and he
