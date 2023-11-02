Nov 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mind Medicine Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of MindMed's website at mindmed.co and a recording will be available after the call. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)
For opening remarks, I would like to introduce Rob Barrow, CEO of MindMed. Please go ahead.
Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of our website and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looki
Q3 2023 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...