Q3 2023 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Rob Barrow - Mind Medicine(MindMed)Inc.-CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. The press release reporting our financial results is available in the Investors and Media section of our website and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, will be filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looki