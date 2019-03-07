Monro Inc at UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. It's my sincerest pleasure to introduce Monro. Monro is a chain of automotive undercar repair, tire sales and service locations. We're super excited to have Brett Ponton with us, who's President and CEO; and Brian D'Ambrosia, who's the Chief Financial Officer. Both of them as management are still in their relative infancy with the company, and they've done a lot of great work. So this is going to be a really fun and good conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer HardlinesI do want to start with some of the performance of the business. Monro, in the past -- Monro's execution hasn't always been as consistent as it needed to be, and that seems to be changing. So if you can give us a little bit of context, Brett, what's happened with Monro in the past? And