Q4 2021 Monro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Monro, Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from the company.



I would now like to introduce Ms. Maureen Mulholland, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Monro. Please go ahead.



Maureen E. Mulholland - Monro, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call.



Before we get started, please note that as part of this call, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website at corporate.monro.com/investor/investor-resources.



If I could draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2, I'd like to remind participants that our presentation includes some forward-looking statements about Monro's future performance. Actual results may differ ma