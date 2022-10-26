Q2 2023 Monro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Monro, Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Monro. Please go ahead.



Felix Veksler - Monro, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call. Before we get started, please note that as part of this call, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website at corporate.monro.com/investors. If I could draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2, I'd like to remind participants that our presentation includes some forward-looking statements about Monro's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by our comments today. The most significant factors that could affect future results are outlined in Monro's filings with the SEC and in our earnings release.



The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or r