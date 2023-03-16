Mar 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. And welcome to day two of our UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference. We could not be more excited to have the team from Monro with us. Monro has been a long-standing participant in the UBS Consumer Conference, and we are so glad that you are back this year.



With us from Monro is the company's Chief Financial Officer, Brian D'Ambrosia, and a year into his role? Over a year; Felix Veksler, who runs the Investor Relations function.



Monro has made a lot of progress in a transformation effort that it's been executing over the last few years, operates in a very dynamic and interesting area of economy, the auto care industry, which tends to be pretty needs based. And at this time, when the economy is uncertain, it's good to have a need-based offering for consumers.



Questions and Answers:

