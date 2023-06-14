Jun 14, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. - Analyst



Well, good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us. My name is Brian Nagel. I'm a senior equity research analyst here at Oppenheimer, covering consumer growth and e-commerce. This is our 23rd Annual Oppenheimer Consumer growth and e-commerce conference, once again held virtually. So again, thank you all for tuning in.



So I'm very pleased to announce or to host our next presenting company, Monro, and two of the company's senior executives: CFO, Brian D'Ambrosia; and Director of Investor Relations, Felix Veksler. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us.



Brian D'Ambrosia - Monro, Inc. - EVP & CFO



Thanks for having us, Brian.



Felix Veksler - Monro, Inc. - Senior Director, IR



Thanks, Brian.



Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. - Analyst



We appreciate the time. So we're going to structure this as an informal fireside chat. I'll ask Monro questions. They'll respond with answers. To the extent there are questi