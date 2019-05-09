Q1 2019 Providence Service Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Suzanne G. Smith - The Providence Service Corporation - CAO



Thank you, operator, good morning. This is Suzanne Smith, Chief Accounting Officer of the Providence Service Corporation. Thank you for joining Providence's First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.



With me today from Providence are Carter Pate, our interim Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us on today's call is Jeff Felton, Chief Executive Officer of LogistiCare; and Dr. Robin Heffernan, Chief Operating Officer of LogistiCare and co-founders of Circulation.



During this call, members of the management team will be referencing the presentation that can be found on our investor website under the event calendar and in the current Form 8-K