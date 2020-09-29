Sep 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Simplura Health Group Acquisition Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kathryn Stalmack. Please go ahead, Kathryn.



Kathryn M. Stalmack - The Providence Service Corporation - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Providence's conference call to discuss the acquisition of Simplura Health Group. With me today from the company are Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer. Dave Middleton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simplura, also is joining us today. During this call, members of the management team will be referencing the presentation that can be found on our investor website under the Events Calendar section and in the current Form 8-K, which was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone th