Q3 2020 Providence Service Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to The Providence Service Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jesse, and I'll be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn it over to John McMahon, Chief Accounting Officer of The Providence Service Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.



John McMahon - The Providence Service Corporation - CAO



Thank you, Jesse. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Providence Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. With me today from the company are Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, members of the management team will be referencing the presentation that can be found on our Investor website under the Event Calendar and in the current Form 8-K, which was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during the course of today's call, the company's management will make certain s