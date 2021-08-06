Q2 2021 ModivCare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ModivCare Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jonathan Bush, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan B. Bush - ModivCare Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining ModivCare's Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast. With me today from the company are Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that, during the course of today's call, the company's management will make certain statements characterized as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Those statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially. Information regarding these f