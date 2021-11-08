Nov 08, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. I guess we can get started. So we are actually kicking off our health care conference with this session, at least for our coverage. Again, Jailendra Singh, health care technology and distribution analyst at Credit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. So we are kicking off our conference for health care tech, at least coverage with ModivCare. We have Dan Greenleaf, CEO; and Heath Sampson, CFO, for a fireside chat conversation.



By way of background, ModivCare serves the most underserved by facilitating nonemergency medical transportation, nutritional meal delivery and personal home care to enable greater access to care, reduce cost and improve outcomes. We are doing this in a fireside chat format. I have some prepared questions which I plan to cover, but if any of the audience wants to ask any questions, please e-mail them to me at [email protected]. Thanks, guys. Thanks, Dan. Thanks, Heath, for doing this. Really appreciate it.



So to begin, maybe, Dan, I m