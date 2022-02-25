Q4 2021 ModivCare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan B. Bush - ModivCare Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining ModivCare's Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast. With me today from the company are Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Anderson, President of our Home Division; and Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during today's call, the company's management will make forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Those statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations. Information regarding these factors is co