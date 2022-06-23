ModivCare Inc Inaugural Investor Day Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Kevin Kim Ellich - ModivCare Inc. - Head of IR



Okay. I think we're going to get going. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Modivcare's inaugural Investor Day, transforming connections to care. I'm Kevin Ellich, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. It's great to engage with all of you live and in person as well as those attending our meeting on the webcast.



I want to thank all of you for your interest in Modivcare and for taking time to join us today to hear our story and to see how much the company has transformed over the last couple of years. As many of you know, I was an analyst for about 20 years sat where you are today and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this company.



One quick housekeeping item, Everyone see the forward-looking statement, we're going to make some non-GAAP financial -- provide some non-GAAP financial information and make some forward-looking statements.



We have an exciting day planned for you. Our meeting is really divided into 2 sections. First, D