Feb 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year results 2019 conference call and live webcast. I am Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and Strategy. Please go ahead, sir.
Seth D. Lewis - Molecular Partners AG - SVP of IR, Communications & Strategy
Thank you, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the Molecular Partners Year-end Results 2019 Conference Call and Live Webcast. My name is Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined this morning by Patrick Amstutz, Chief Executive Officer; Andreas Emmenegger, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Stumpp, Chief Operating Officer.
As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Today's date is February 6, 2020. If you're listening to this on replay, please note that management may have made subsequent updates to the s
Full Year 2019 Molecular Partners AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...