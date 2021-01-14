Jan 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, and good afternoon. Welcome to the fourth day of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Richard Vosser, European pharma analyst at JPMorgan. And it's my great pleasure to introduce the CEO of Molecular Partners, Patrick Amstutz, for this presentation.



Before I hand over to Patrick, just a few remarks on Q&A. You can access the Q&A section of the website at any time to ask your question, and then I will read that out for you at the appropriate time during the Q&A portion of this presentation.



With that, I'd like to say a great welcome to Patrick. Patrick, over to you.



Patrick Amstutz - Molecular Partners AG - Co-Founder, CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Thanks, Richard, and thanks for the introduction. And I hear that I don't control the slides, so you do that. So I will also refer to which slide I'm on that you can push the slides to where I am presenting.



I think, obviously, this is a very special JPMorgan. And in the