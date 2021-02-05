Full Year 2020 Molecular Partners AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year results 2020 conference call and live webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Seth D. Lewis - Molecular Partners AG - SVP of IR, Communications & Strategy



Thank you, and welcome to the Molecular Partners 2020 Full Year Results Conference Call and Presentation. My name is Seth Lewis, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. And I'm joined here this morning by members of our senior management team, including Michael Stumpp, Chief Operating Officer; Andreas Emmenegger, CFO; and Patrick Amstutz, CEO.



If you have not already, I would direct you to the full year press release issued this morning and available on our website. Management will make a short presentation this morning, and then we will take your questions. Ple