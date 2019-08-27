Aug 27, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Second Quarter 2019 Momo Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please note this conference is being recorded today.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Cathy Peng. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Cathy Peng - Momo Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Momo's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website. On the call today from Momo are Mr. Tang Yan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wang Li, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Wang Yu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tantan; and Mr. Jonathan Zhang, Chief Financial Officer.
They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.
Before we begin, I would like to
Q2 2019 Momo Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...