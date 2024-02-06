ESSA Pharma Inc Executive Peter Virsik Sells 72,782 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Peter Virsik, the COO of ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX, Financial), executed a sale of 72,782 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $10.29 each, resulting in a total value of approximately $749,155.38.

ESSA Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company aims to address the significant unmet medical need for treatments that are effective against advanced forms of the disease, including those resistant to current androgen-targeted therapies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 76,393 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys in the same period.

The insider transaction history for ESSA Pharma Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of ESSA Pharma Inc were trading at $10.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $470.342 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for ESSA Pharma Inc, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filings and additional market analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

