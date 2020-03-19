Q4 2019 Momo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Cathy Peng - Momo Inc. - Head of IR



Momo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



On the call today from Momo are Mr. Tang Yan, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Wang Li, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Wang Yu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tantan; and Mr. Jonathan Zhang, Chief Financial Officer.



They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. We will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A sessio